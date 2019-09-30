Parents in the US have received letters from their teachers that their children who are in fifth-grade (Year 6) had two days to end their relationships.

Teachers of the 10 and 11-year-olds at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville, in Indiana, informed parents they would be implementing a "zero dating policy" in their classrooms to "combat students having broken hearts".

The letter was not reviewed by the school's principal or district officials.

"At this age, children are dating and breaking up within days of each other," teachers wrote on the letter.

"This leads to many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom."

The letter went on to state the students involved in relationships were given to just Tuesday and Wednesday "to make sure that relationships have ended".

The public information officer for Greater Clark County Schools, Erin Bojorquez, confirmed to Yahoo Lifestyle US that this type of communication between teachers and parents is common, including teachers sending print or electronic letters to parents and guardians daily.

However, district officials admitted that this message missed the mark and have since said the "zero dating policy" would not be enforced.

A parent of one of the students, Briana Bower, revealed that her son and his "girlfriend" have been together since last year and that they are not romantic with each other, as they are too young, but have a strong friendship and they talk every day.

"They're worried about the heartbreak, but what about the anxiety that comes with [being forced to end their relationship]?" Briana Bower, who shared the letter on her Facebook page, told WDRB.

"She isn't just his girlfriend," Bower wrote. "She is also his best friend."

Bower believes that it's the parents decision on whether to allow their children to start dating and is concerned that such a matter was discussed with the students before parents were ever made aware of the proposed policy.

"That's MY child and I will not enforce this new rule of theirs," Bower wrote. "As long as he's not holding her hand or whatever at school it's none of their business who he calls his girlfriend."

Greater Clark County Schools officials told WDRB two parents expressed their concern to them.

However, on Thursday (local time) the district sent a letter to parents stating they would not force students to end their relationships and that the letters from the teachers were "misrepresented."

"A letter went home yesterday informing parents about the recent heightened issues with fifth-grade students being focused on dating relationships. We have received feedback that some parents were concerned about the wording of the letter. The letter was composed by a team of fifth-grade teachers and sent home with students. It was not reviewed by the building principal, or district officials," the letter sent to parents, and provided to Yahoo Lifestyle, read.

"The intentions of our teachers were to protect student feelings, encourage developmentally appropriate friendships, and protect instructional time. In retrospect, the phrases, 'zero dating policy' and the request to take Tuesday and Wednesday to 'end' relationships misrepresented the intentions of the teachers. While the team of teachers were trying to protect students, the wording is what caused alarm."

The district stated it would not comment on the disciplinary action of any employee.