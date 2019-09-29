When pub landlord Nigel Smith decided to host a night of entertainment for men named Nigel, he'd hoped a few chaps would show up and bond over a quiet pint.

But it's now believed Smith has set a world record – after 432 of the world's dwindling population of Nigels descended on his country pub this weekend.

Guests included a nine-month-old Nigel, a Californian Nigel and a Nigel who had flown in from Texas especially, while one woman even took to the marquee stage to propose to her special Nige.

They enjoyed all the talent Nigels have to offer, with acts including a comedian called Nigel and two live bands, each featuring a member called Nigel. It came as no great surprise when one of the groups played a version of the XTC song, Making Plans for Nigel.

Smith, 56, first proposed the event after an Office for National Statistics report showed fewer than three baby Nigels were born in England and Wales in 2016.

He said: "In the year I was born, 1963, there were more than 5,000 Nigels born. It was peak Nigel."

"It was so ubiquitous and it became much-maligned. At school I used to have the mickey taken out of me. I've got two children and none is called Nigel."

"A lot of people don't like the name. It's possible the Nigel who shall not be named, Nigel Farage, has had an impact."

Smith promised a free drink to every Nigel who turned up at the Fleece Inn in Bretforton, Worcestershire, with photo ID – and ended up giving away £1,641 worth of beer tokens on Saturday night.

The men, accompanied by their families, were asked to sign a 'book of Nigel' to compile a list for the Guinness Book of Records to verify whether the event was the largest gathering of men with the name in one place.

He added: "People came from all over the country, from Newcastle, Cornwall and even a few from Scotland. We're trying to get more Nigels into the world."

Oliver and Olivia are currently the most popular baby names in the UK. Eight Nigels were born last year.