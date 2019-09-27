Bindi Irwin thinks her late father Steve Irwin "truly would've loved" her fiancé Chandler Powell.

The 21-year-old conservationist lost her father - who was known as "The Crocodile Hunter" - in 2006 when he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary, and has said that although he won't be there to see her get married to her fiancé Chandler, she's sure he would have loved to welcome him into the family.

Bindi's father Steve during a show at the Australian Zoo in 2005. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine in a joint interview with her beau, she said: "I think Dad truly would've loved Chandler. Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that's what's so special, is that Chandler, he's extraordinary because he's always there for me 100 per cent. Whether it's good times or challenging times, he's there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I'm feeling low. It's really special to have someone who is always in your corner.

"I think Dad would've loved that. I think Dad would've loved Chandler so much because he is so loyal and kind, and I'm really lucky."

And Bindi says her romance with 22-year-old Chandler - which began six years ago - has many similarities with her parents' relationship.

She added: "We almost met in the same place that Mum [Terri Irwin] and Dad did. Mum and Dad have the photo of when they first met and so do we, and we both have those little silly smiles. We were just so happy."

To which Chandler added: "When I was younger, I loved Steve and Terri's documentaries. I grew up watching them, and that's what brought me to Australia Zoo. It's really special how life worked out and brought us together."