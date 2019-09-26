An Instagram community of "doll pages" lets women find valuable information about body-sculpting journeys.

They call themselves dolls. These are cosmetic surgery patients who document their desires and results on Instagram, but only, most say, for other patients or prospective clients. They use names and hashtags that connect the work to their provider. So, for example, KathySmithDoll would be a woman who underwent surgery with a Dr. Kathy Smith.

In an era of patient empowerment, these pages — they're called "Sx pages," with "Sx" mimicking the prescriptive "Rx" — form a just-out-of-sight Instagram community. They serve as a cosmetic surgery

The surgery age

How we shop for surgeons now

Patients taking care of patients