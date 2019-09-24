For all of their success, swipe-y dating apps like Tinder or Bumble face a problem once their users have matched: It's hard to find things to discuss with total strangers. What exactly are you supposed to say in response to hand-waving emoji?

In an effort to solve this, Tinder has created a scripted choose-your-own adventure series that it hopes will supply its young users with raw material for conversations on its platform. The goal is to counteract that chronic dating-app issue: conversations that die almost as soon as they begin.

The project, called SwipeNight, consists of four episodes. One will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.