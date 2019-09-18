She may be more European style maven than pearls and perm First Lady but Melania Trump's latest foray into interior design at the White House shows her historical handiwork.

New pictures have revealed upgrades to the iconic property supervised by the First Lady ahead of Friday's state visit by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It includes revamps for the well-trodden rooms the public is able to visit, including new carpets, curtains and wall coverings in the Red Room, Blue Room and diplomatic entrance off the South Lawn, as well as specially restored period furniture.

Refreshed wall fabric in the Red Room of the White House in Washington after it had been faded by the sunlight. Photo / AP

Repurposed draperies in the Green Room are among the improvement projects that first lady Melania Trump has overseen to keep the well-trod public rooms at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave looking their museum-quality best. Photo / AP

A new portrait of former first lady Edith Roosevelt, right, Melania Trump has installed. Photo / AP

Melania has gained a reputation for her bold choices when it comes to fashion and decor including an avant-garde Christmas tree installation some dubbed "creepy".

Advertisement

She also shocked wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do u?" to visit a children's shelter at the height of a border crisis scandal in the US over the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy. She later claimed it was a message for the media who had become "obsessed" with her clothing.

The former model has maintained her sense of European glamour while in Washington, frequently opting for high-end designers paired with stilettos and aviator sunglasses rather than adopt the high-street brands worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Decor of the 132-room mansion is typically left to the First Lady in caretaker role, who meets with White House staff including a chief usher to figure out what work should be done.

Melania has previously said: "Our family is grateful to live in this true symbol of our nation's history, but we are even more honoured to play a part in restoring and enhancing our country's sacred landmark," at a May reception.

And another year's nightmare before Christmas. Photo / Twitter

The White House Historical Association's president, Stewart McLaurin, said "Those rooms should always look their very best and it was just very faded and really, really needed to be done," McLaurin said.

A restored chair in the Blue Room which was part of the improvement projects that first lady Melania Trump has overseen. Photo / AP

Restored furniture in the blue room. Photo / AP

Morrison's visit, which begins on Friday, is just the second hosted by the Trump presidency after French President Emmanuel Macron received one last year.

The First Lady shared pictures of military rehearsing on the South Lawn ahead of the event.

Just some of the finery Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will get to enjoy at the White House. Photo / AP

Around half a million tourists also visit the White House each year and it frequently hosts diplomatic events.