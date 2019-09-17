A cosmetics boss says young women need to buy makeup to live up to their selfies online.

Jean-Paul Agon, the chief executive and chairman of the parent company of Maybelline, Garnier and Lancome, said social media features that can digitally enhance appearances boosted the make-up industry.

His comments were condemned yesterday as "appalling and irresponsible" by one British MP, who suggested it would further heap pressure on vulnerable young people.

Agon told MarketWatch: "The more you make yourself look really great online, the more you have to work on yourself when you go out.

"If [women] want to use filters to look better online, they have to do something in real life also to look better, and that is why they use more cosmetics, more make-up, more skin care, more everything."

Despite announcing disappointing make-up sales in the United States, he said, the beauty business was "pretty immune to crisis".

"That is why ... the price-to-earnings ratio of a company like L'Oreal is pretty high ... because investors and analysts acknowledge the fact that, whatever happens, L'Oreal will be able to keep growing."

British MP Bambos Charalambous, part of a parliamentary group on social media and young people's mental health and well-being, criticised the comments as "appalling and irresponsible". "The idea that people are happy to make money on the back of a fake life is really sad".