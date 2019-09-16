A couple's brutal honesty on a wedding invite has gone viral after they asked guests to bring their own "chair and a sandwich" if they didn't RSVP on time.

The unidentified bride and groom's invitation was shared to Reddit last week, where it was praised by fellow users for its cheeky note.

The post had more than 1000 comments on the website, with users quick to offer support for the move.

The amusing wedding invite.

"Please respond by September 10 2019," the invitation read, alongside the standard "declines with regret" and "accepts with pleasure".

However, underneath the couple added a cheeky warning: "If you do not RSVP by September 10th please bring a chair and a sandwich."

One user tickled by the idea responded: "More comfortable chair, and your choice of sandwich? Sounds like a no brainer to me."

Another added: "Good for them. That's why you RSVP."

Most of the Reddit posts supported the move.

A third posted: "And you wouldn't have to give them a gift because you are saving them money. It's a win win really."

While one individual asked: "Does that mean I don't have to RSVP, and then I can bring a chair and a sandwich and not buy the bride and groom a gift cuz I'm broke (and cuz I'm not eating their expensive food)?"