Meghan Markle has shared a sweet tribute to celebrate her husband's birthday.

The new mum took to Instagram to mark Prince Harry's 35th birthday, praising him as "the most amazing dad."

Along with a collage of photos of Harry over the years, the Duchess of Sussex wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!"

"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you."

Advertisement

The collage included snaps from Harry's first day of school, teenage years and during his time in the army.

The touching post also featured a photo of baby Harry with his late mother Diana.

For his wife's birthday last month, Harry posted an equally touching message on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! — Love, H," he wrote.

While it hasn't been confirmed what Markle gifted her husband for his birthday, for her birthday last month he reportedly gave her a simple but sentimental present.

"The odds are on a sepia or black and white photograph of her precious son in a solid silver frame from Aspreys [a British luxury brand]," a royal source said last month.

"The precious present is likely to have an engraving chosen by Harry that will make it extra special.