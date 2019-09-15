The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to reveal who their son Archie's godparents are, but according to Vanity Fair, it could be PR master Isabel May.

May, 40, was introduced to Meghan, 38, by mutual friend Markus Anderson, a director at the A-list members' club Soho House, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the notoriously private couple refusing to make the godparents public after Archie's christening on Saturday July 6, Vanity Fair may have let the names of the chosen ones slip.

Discussing Meghan's charity 'Smart Works' high-street wear collection in London, Vanity Fair wrote: "There to support her was her close friend and Archie's godmother Isabel May, who had a front row seat along with Misha."

"The Duchess stayed for the hour-long engagement and was happy to mingle with guests for a short period afterwards before telling one group of women who use Smart Works that she had to get home— it was time to feed Archie."

Isabel supposedly became the Duchess of Sussex's closest confidante since she moved to the UK two years ago, and even attended the Royal couple's wedding last May.

Jennie Segal, Aliyya Stude and Isabel (right) at the 'Party Girls Die in Pearls' book launch at Burberry Houston, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

She was seated in the second row on the bride's side – in front of Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and the Clooneys.

According to a Mail On Sunday source: "Izzy is one of Meghan's dearest and closest friends and she values her friendship so very much. Izzy keeps their relationship really quiet and very much under the radar."

The source continued: "The time they spend together is private. She helped Meghan adjust to life in London when she moved here from Canada. Meghan relied on her a lot. They are just like any two young female friends. They totally support one another and enjoy lots of social activities together."

Under the Church of England rules, the details of all baptisms - including the baby's godparents - are a matter of public record.

However, the details of Archie's christening are being kept in a separate "register held privately by the royal household on behalf of the Crown".

The royal couple have said they only picked "close and old friends" for the role of Archie's godparents, but refused to identify them because they are "private citizens".

This triggered major speculation over who it could be.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.