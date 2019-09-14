The woman known as the "world's oldest mother" and her husband are both in intensive care in hospital, a week after she gave birth to her miracle twin girls, at 74 years of age.

Erramatti Mangayamma suffered a stroke just after going into labour and her husband, Sitarama Raja Rao, 82, has had a heart attack.

The couple had been married for 57 years with no children. Then, last September, IVF proved successful. Raja Rao said they were the "happiest couple of Earth".

The couple had given up on the decades-long dream of becoming parents before consulting IVF expert Dr Sanakkayala Umasankar in Guntur about a year ago.

Advertisement

The twins were delivered by caesarean and are healthy. Photo / Supplied

She conceived on her first round of IVF and was closely monitored through her pregnancy.

After the birth, Dr Umasankar said: "Both the mother and babies are doing fine. Ten doctors worked for nine months to keep a close watch on her health. This is a medical miracle."

"Due to the grace of God and doctors, I am the proud father of two baby girls," he said when the baby girls were born last week.

One day later, he collapsed and was taken to the Ahalya Nursing Home's intensive care unit in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

There is no current update on their situation as they both remain in intensive care.