Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott claim having a baby hasn't impacted their sex life.

The 22-year-old reality star and the Sicko Mode hitmaker have 19-month-old daughter Stormi together, and although they had heard having a baby would "hurt" their sex life, they've both said that isn't the case for them.

Speaking as he interviewed Kylie for Playboy magazine, 28-year-old Travis said: "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience."

Kylie Jenner with baby Stormi. Photo / Instagram.

And Kylie agreed as she added: "Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumour to be wrong."

Advertisement

In a previously released preview for the interview, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star heaped praise on her boyfriend for showing her she can be both "sexy" and a "bada** mum" at the same time.

She said: "You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada** mum.

"We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

Travis Scott with baby Stormi. Photop / Instagram.

Meanwhile, the lip kit mogul recently said Stormi is the "perfect mixture" of her and Travis.

She said: "She's such a good baby. She is the perfect mixture of both of us. She's definitely like a little rager. She loves music. While you guys were all dancing, she was back there dancing. It was so cute. But yeah, she's the perfect mixture of both of us."