A US woman has been arrested for domestic battery after assaulting her wife when she discovered her "sleeping in her spot on the bed".

Ashley Crampton, 33, from Florida, was arrested following the altercation in a room at Clearwater's Budget Inn.

Crampton was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on the misdemeanor charge.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, Crampton's wife Kayla Crampton told the arresting officer that her wife "was upset she was sleeping in her spot on the bed".

Police allege that Crampton then kicked her wife off the bed with her feet before punching her multiple times in the neck when she tried to climb back into bed hours later.

When Kayla later offered a doughnut as a peace offering, Crampton "slapped the victim's hand to make her drop the doughnut", the affidavit states.

After her arrest, Crampton claims she was attacked first and "snapped" when her wife climbed on top of her, but police found no injuries on her.

The pair have been married for three years and Ashley Crampton has no prior convictions for battery.

The thorny topic of designated sides of the bed caused an outcry on Twitter earlier this year when Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein shared on Twitter that he knew a couple who didn't operate this way.

Stein tweeted on July 26: "Several months ago, a couple we are friends with said they don't sleep on the same side of the bed every night."

"As in, every night when they get into bed, they don't know who will sleep on which side. Still blows my mind."

People responded, agreeing the concept Stein thought was mad, truly was out of the ordinary.

"How could anyone LIVE with this kind of uncertainty?" a user tweeted.

One person admitted: "This would end my marriage on night two."

Meanwhile some people used the opportunity to explain what their regular sleeping patterns are.

For the majority of respondees, this meant having allocated sides to sleep on every night.

A husband shared: "This is chaos. My wife and I tried to switch sides and it was the worst night of sleep I've ever had. Including when we had a newborn."