Kiwi fashion brand Paris Georgia is taking the world by storm.

Last weekend Kendall Jenner stepped out wearing the label head-to-toe for a New York Fashion Week event.

The reality TV star and model wore a Paris Georgia black bustier with white trim and matching bootleg black trousers.

This isn't the first time Jenner has worn Paris Georgia. In August, she was spotted in LA wearing a black crop top with patterned ruffle sleeves and jeans.

Later that week, she wore a denim two-piece by the brand.

Other celebrities have also been spotted in the label, such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Katy Perry and Kate Hudson.

Jenner's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, has also been seen wearing the label.

Just two weeks ago Paris Georgia held their first-ever runway show for New Zealand Fashion Week.

The label, founded by Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie started in 2015 as an online vintage retailer, previously named The Mercantile Store.