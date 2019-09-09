A new study that links artificially sweetened beverages to premature death is prompting public angst. Some scientists say it has significant flaws.

Does guzzling diet soda lead to an early demise?

There was a collective gasp among Coke Zero and Diet Pepsi drinkers last week after media reports highlighted a new study that found prodigious consumers of artificially sweetened drinks were 26 per cent more likely to die prematurely than those who rarely drank sugar-free beverages.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, followed 450,000 Europeans over 16 years and tracked mortality among soft-drink consumers of all persuasions

