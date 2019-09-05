A 10-year-old boy is selling his own toys to raise enough money for his uncle's funeral.

Oklahoma boy Daniel Crase was extremely close to his uncle Brian. The pair were inseparable and often played basketball together.

But when his uncle suddenly died of a heart attack, Daniel lost his best friend.

"Uncle Brian was my best buddy", Daniel told KFSM.

With the family struggling to come up with the funds for the funeral, the 10-year-old had an idea and approached his nana who raises Daniel.

"He said, 'Nana, I want to raise money for my uncle Brian.' And I said, 'Baby I don't know how to do that,' and he said. 'I do,'" she told KFSM.

Daniel decided to set up a garage sale filled with his own toys he's collected throughout the years.

"He set out a yard sale in our yard," his nana explained. "It didn't work, so he said take me to the Quick Way [convenience store] because I'm going to raise money for my uncle Brian because that's what I need to do, Nana."

Brenda says she's raised Daniel since he was brought home from the hospital and she's so proud of the young man he is today.

"It made my heart feel good because I know that I raised my baby the right way," Brenda said.

Brian had no insurance so it's up to the family to raise the funds.

Daniel's goal is to raise $5000. So far he's managed to make $700.