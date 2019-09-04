An Aussie father has sparked outrage after posting a picture on social media — showing what he believes to be the definitive ranking of popular chocolate bars.

Bruno Bouchet, a Sydney-based managing director and the former producer of Kyle & Jackie O Aussie radio show, included 16 bars in his list.

"The 100 per cent correct chocolate bar power rankings," he wrote.

"Don't bother commenting, this isn't up for discussion."

He chose Picnic, Turkish Delight and Chomp as his "God tier", followed by Snickers, Twix and Curly Wurly in the "Royalty tier".

In the centre of his rankings - a category he listed as the "Adam Sandler tier" or the "take it or leave it" tier he listed KitKat, Crunchie and Mars.

In the second last tier titled "Pleb", he picked Twirl, Time Out and Aero.

Finally, the "would rather eat a bucket of cat vomit tier" included Violet Crumble, Milky Way, Chokito and Bounty.

However, some chocolate fans were disgusted that popular snacks such as Cherry Ripe, Flake, Caramello, and Cadbury Dairy Milk were left out altogether.

In July, news.com.au released a poll to uncover Australia's favourite chocolate bar after the recent announcement that the very retro Polly Waffle chocolate bar was making a comeback.

In the space of 24 hours, almost 24,000 Aussies voted but the poll inadvertently opened a Pandora's box, filled with chocolate bar loyalists, prepared to fight for their bar to reign supreme.

Many people expressed dismay, in the news.com.au comments, that their favourite bar hadn't made the list.

"Chokito bars were the best," Spud4 declared.

User DOH asked: "No Violet Crumble? I could murder one of those right now."

Another commenter, Adrian, asked for the return of a particularly rare Cherry Ripe edition.