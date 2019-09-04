Thousands of people are planning to attend a community BBQ outside the home of a vegan woman who made headlines for taking her neighbours to court of the smell of cooking meat.

Cilla Carden claimed her neighbour, Toan Vu, along with his wife and children, deliberately let the smell of their barbecue and cooking fish waft into the backyard of her home in Girrawheen, Perth.

The massage therapist has been embroiled in a battle with the family since late 2018 and claims the smell is so bad that she can no longer enjoy her backyard, reports news.com.au.

Ms Carden took her neighbours to a tribunal in January this year but her claims were rejected due to lack of evidence. She then applied to the Supreme Court of Western Australia to appeal the decision but that was also rejected in July.

Ms Carden recently told her story to Nine News and has copped a lot of backlash since the segment aired.

In response, a Facebook event has been created called "Community BBQ for Cilla Carden", on which more than 2000 people have clicked attending and 6000 have indicated they are interested.

"Cilla Carden has a problem with her neighbours cooking meat on their BBQ, because she's a vegan. Recently taking them to the Supreme Court," creator of the event Bailey Mason wrote.

"Don't let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK.

"BYO hotdog buns, p.s. NO VEGANS."

Those planning to attend the community barbecue have written on the event page to show their support.

"Let us enjoy this feast, bring your smoker and your barbecue. Bring whatever you like because this is a day to celebrate not only your love of meat but the fact that you can enjoy it no matter what a vegan tells you is right or wrong," one person wrote.

One person joked: "This beats storming Area 51."