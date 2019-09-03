Victoria Beckham has been slammed on social media after promoting her clothing range with a photograph of an "ill-looking, skeletal" model.

The fashion designer, 45, shared a snap of a woman showcasing a white chain print dress on her Instagram account on Friday.

But it was the model's frame that caught followers' attention, with many commenting on how slender the woman looked.

It is not the first time Victoria has faced criticism over her choice of models and some fans commented to say the women cast appeared to be getting "skinnier and skinnier".

One social media user said: "#feedthemodel she's gonna die if she skips another meal. Sad to see an icon such as you promoting these ill-looking models."

Another wrote: "I can't believe this woman has a young daughter and she still thinks using models like this is OK. She needs to use all body types in her campaigns!"

A third added: "Are [your models] getting skinnier and skinnier what are you teaching your daughter and other young girls. This is so wrong Victoria. I thought they were banning this."

"Really not a good look I'm astonished this picture has got so many likes and loves!"another raged.

"Scary to look at. Even more scary to think how ill she must be," another said, as one added: "Give her a happy meal! She looks ill!"

Victoria shared a slew of snaps showing models posing in the street outside the Lloyds Building in the City of London last week.

She also showed off her own slender frame in the same dress five days before, in a photograph posted to her Instagram account.

First worn by the Duchess of Sussex, 38, at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, this year, the delicate print has become an iconic VB style.

The dress recently went on sale and was promoted on the brand's Instagram account on Friday.

Victoria Beckham has been contacted for comment.