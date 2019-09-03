A married couple's out of control food expenditure has been revealed on a reality show, shocking themselves and the hosts.

Episode one of season two of UK TV series Eat, Shop, Save profiles the spending and eating habits of the Bassett family, who are based in the UK.

Fiona and Dan, parents to daughters Jessica and Amy, admitted they couldn't afford to spare much money, making their food bill all the more shocking.

The pair guessed that, over a five-year period, they had spent between $6700 to $7700 on takeaway food.

They were well off the mark, with the junk food addicted family having forked out a colossal $29,000 over five years on takeout alone.

"Oh my god. I'm speechless," Dan, 34, said.

"It's absolutely out of this world."

To make it even more horrifying, Dan and Fiona had been eating 6000 calories between them daily, with nutritionists calculating they were consuming up to 167 different ingredients everyday thanks to processed foods.

"I could eat a kebab every single night," Dan admitted.

"A kebab is exciting every time you eat it."

They had no idea how much money they were spending until a professional tallied it up. Photo / 123RF

Clearly he meant that statement literally, with his weekly kebab bill totalling $115.

On top of that, Dan enjoyed two chocolate bars a day, as well as four packets of potato chips and a pie and a sausage roll for lunch.

He decided he needed to turn his life, and finances, around for their youngest daughter, Amy, who has Down syndrome.

"She is my life, to be honest," Dan said.

"I'm not ready to go yet, I need to be here for her."

The family didn't realise they were junk food addicted. Photo / 123RF

Turning to fresh produce, home cooking and cutting takeaway completely, Dan and Fiona managed to slash their weekly food bill by 50 per cent, saving around $1150 over eight weeks.

Dan also lost a whopping 13kg over those eight weeks, while Fiona dropped 5kg.

"I drive past the kebab shop and don't even look at it anymore," Dan said.

"That money now I'm putting away.

"I'm chuffed, chuffed to bits."