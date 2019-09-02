A 38-year-old woman from Utah has allegedly impersonated her 17-year-old daughter to try to evade new criminal charges.

Heather Garcia, who has current warrants for her arrest, was busted on Saturday morning during a traffic stop where she failed to provide a valid driver's licence and licence plate and was also carrying drugs in her car, Davis County Sheriff's Office revealed.

According to KUTV, police said she told the officers that her name was Mercedes and she was born in 1998, her daughter's name and birthday.

It didn't take long for the officers to find out through her records that Garcia had given false identification and was trying to impersonate her daughter.

Police have said that there was a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia in Garcia's vehicle.

The mother was charged with providing false personal information to an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked licence and other offences.