It has been 22 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris.

Now, her brother Earl Charles Spencer is selling copies of the eulogy he read at her funeral — and you can get signed copies.

The $58 blue bound book, titled Earl Spencer's Tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, comes in a case secured by a decorative ribbon, and contains the full text he read at his older sister's ceremony at Westminster Abbey on September 6,1997, The Sun reports.

It is available online or from the gift shop on the family's Althorp House estate in Northamptonshire, which is open to visitors in the summer.

And on certain days, Lord Charles Spencer signs copies for visiting customers.

"He does the signings every day, apparently", a visitor told Fabulous Digitallast week.

"He walks over from the house and they only advertise on the day he's going to do it. He usually spends 15 minutes meeting people.

"He does it most days according to staff. There was about 50 or 60 people in the queue, probably more.

"He was quite nice with people, pleasant and thanked them for coming."

The visitor added: "He'll only sign his history books, which are around £20 ($38) each, or this eulogy for £30 ($57). He wouldn't sign my £5.99 ($11.50) guidebook.

"My wife was disappointed there weren't any pictures of Diana in it."

The Althorp website states the book was initially printed in 2000, and describes the eulogy as being "bound and boxed" and "exclusive to Althorp".

Online orders can also include a personal dedication to a name of your choice.

Earl Spencer's other writings include To Catch a King, the "true tale" of Charles II's six weeks on the run, and Impressions of Althorp, his personal perspective on owning the private historic estate.

Princes William and Harry with their father Prince Charles and uncle Earl Spencer outside Westminster Abbey on the day of Diana's funeral service. Photo / Getty Images

Diana was buried on an island in the middle of a crystal lake on the Althorp grounds nicknamed 'The Oval'.

Prince William Prince Harry visit their mother at the tranquil spot often, and thousands of fans visit each summer to pay tribute to the beloved royal, some leaving notes for their "Queen of Hearts" this year.

Hundreds of fans are expected to visit the site with the upcoming anniversary of her passing on September 6.

The Oval was not Diana's intended burial place, but was chosen to protect the grave from intruders and "ghouls".

In 1998, Earl Spencer said the water would "act as a buffer against the interventions of the insane and ghoulish with the thick mud presenting a further line of defence.

"We all agreed that, with its beauty and tranquillity, this was the place for Diana to be."

In 2017 Earl Spencer said the lake was the "safest place" for the people's princess to rest.

Despite these security measures, Earl Spencer told BBC Radio 4 of "four attempted break-ins over the past 20 years".

Lady Diana Spencer with her brother Charles in 1968. Photo / Getty Images

Dianas family have owned the 13,000-acre Althorp estate, where she grew up with her siblings, for over 500 years.

Currently, the property, dating back to 1508, is held by Earl Charles Spencer, and includes the stately home, 50 square kilometres of woodland, cottages, farms, and the 36 oak trees planted to celebrate each year of Princess Diana's life.