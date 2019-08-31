Over the last couple of years, reports have developed that the Queen and Prince Philip "sleep in separate beds" and "have separate bedrooms".

And the reason why has everything to do with an upper class tradition originating in the UK, according to The Sun.

Philip's cousin Lady Pamela Hicks made the claim that the upper class "always have separate bedrooms".

"In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms," she explained.

"You don't want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around.

"Then when you are feeling cosy you share your room sometimes. It is lovely to be able to choose."

Lady Pam made the claim while speaking to Sally Bedell Smith for her biography of the monarch in 2012.

Miami-based entrepreneur Eric Borukhin revealed to Vanity Fair that it's "a luxury".

The Queen and Prince Philip with Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1951. Photo / Getty Images

"It's a matter of convenience, if you can afford it," he said, referring to his and his wife Mira's separate bedrooms.

"If you can have that extra room, it's basically a luxury."

Reports have also emerged that Prince Philip was "leading a separate life" to Her Majesty.

The Daily Mail reported the 98-year-old spent most of his time in Windsor or Wood Farm — a modest cottage on the Sandringham estate.

A courtier told the publication: "The Queen feels the Duke has earned a proper retirement. She knows him too well — if he was still at the centre of royal life he'd feel he had to be involved.

"Being at Wood Farm means that he's not too far away but far enough to be able to relax."

The Queen is currently enjoying some time away from the spotlight at her home in the Scottish highlands.