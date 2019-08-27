OPINION By Daniela Elser of news.com.au

Remember 2017? Donald Trump was freshly ensconced in the White House. A Star Wars movie was ruling the box office (some things never change). And, Prince Harry was apparently a single man.

Single in only the most technical sense. He had been dating actress, blogger and activist Meghan Markle since the previous year and the frequency with which his slouchy beanie was seen disappearing inside her Toronto home suggested the royal was pretty darn serious about this formidable woman.

That same year, he sat down with royal biographer Angela Levin for a chat inside Kensington Palace. In a piece published in the Telegraph over the weekend, she shared part of what the Prince said to her:

"If you're born into [the Royal family], as we were [he also spoke for Prince William], I think it's normal to feel as though you don't really want it," he told Levin.

Advertisement

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have recently showed a fondness for private jets. Photo / File

"They [those who have sought fame] have a natural talent. We don't. We don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good. It's a narrow line between the two, but I am not going to cross it and go down the celebrity route."

Looking back on Harry's certainty that he would never err on the side of VIP now nearly seems endearingly innocent. The Sussexes' fondness for private jets recently might suggest his stance has changed though in their defence, the distinction between celebrity and royalty has often been a porous one for some Windsor members. See Princess Margaret gadding about Mustique with Mick Jagger or Diana, Princess of Wales' penchant for partying with George Michael.

However, the far more interesting revelation is Harry's admission that royal life is not something that those who have it want all the time.

I suppose, this really shouldn't be a surprise. From the Queen down, Windsor & Co. often publicly approach their official duties with grim determination and a set jaw rather than open-armed enthusiasm.

After all, have you ever seen Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall bounding out of their limousine to open a municipal recycling plant? Princess Anne's work ethic is unimpeachable however let it never be said she looks like she is having a jolly time inspecting Cornish lighthouses or attending dairy conferences.

The enthusiasm Meghan and Catherine bring to royal life stands in direct contrast to the, at times, lackadaisical approach their other halves betray when it comes to their duties. Photo / Getty

The reality is, for most members of the royal family, it is a quirk of fate that makes them a member of a household who can trace their lineage back to Egbert in 897 (seriously) and actually have a golden carriage or two downstairs in the garage.

Therefore, the ambivalence they might feel towards their lot in life is kinda understandable. Yes, they live a wildly privileged life. However the persistent scrutiny, the voyeuristic press and the relentless need to maintain levels of public approval make it an exhausting vocation that comes with a personal toll.

From the Queen down, Windsor & Co. often publicly approach their official duties with grim determination. Photo / AP

Their years are spent carving out an identity and existence that is both personally meaningful and does nothing to offend a capricious people quick to point out flaws - which largely seems to prove impossible. They are relics of another millennia trying to forge a sense of purpose while an equivocal public looks on.

Advertisement

Which brings us to a little discussed fact about Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (and Sophie, Countess of Wessex for that matter). The enthusiasm and gusto that they bring to royal life stands in direct contrast to the, at times, lackadaisical approach their other halves betray when it comes to their duties.

This is the inconvenient truth about the monarchy that rarely comes up — they are the secret lifeblood of royal life. That the verve these newbies bring to the royal family is fundamental to invigorating the musty institution. The vim and vigour, the hugs and smiles they inject into every official outing and Buckingham Palace balcony foray are crucial to countering a particular sort of lethargy inherent to the royal family.

Catherine and Meghan have brought fresh energy to the monarchy as they married the princes. Photo / Getty

The Duchesses (and Countess) might know their way around a $2000 Philip Treacy hat and a lovely set of pearl earrings but never let it be forgotten they are unquestionably hardy souls. They have each agreed to trade their anonymity and independence for the chance to join an archaic, sometimes apathetic institution and drag it towards modernity and relevance, one Instagram post at a time.

So for Harry and co, while it might be "normal to feel as though you don't really want it," they are sadly stuck with it.

More importantly, the born-and-bred royals should be bloody grateful that there are compelling, interesting women out there who look great in pastel fascinators who do "really want it".

Nothing less than the future of the monarchy depends on it.