Two of music's biggest female stars are expected to dominate today's MTV Video Music Awards: Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are in the lead with 12 nominations each.

The ceremony begins with an hour of red carpet highlights and the MTV VMAs rarely disappoints when it comes to extreme celebrity fashions.

Here are the best and boldest looks as they arrive.

Halsey

Halsey. Photo / Getty Images

A vision in orange, Halsey also shows us a last minute hack for covering your roots: just a couple of Stabilo highlighters from Warehouse Stationery look to be doing the trick.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes. Photo / Getty Images

There's no denying Shawn Mendes has planned ahead with his layering - he's clearly ready for A Big Night, serving a cyan suit for the awards, a sexy mesh number for the after party and a white singlet for da clubs. Five stars for organisation.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

Superstar Taylor Swift released her colourful new album Lover last week — and she's bringing the colour to the red carpet with this oh-so-80s look.

Lizzo

Lizzo. Photo / Getty Images

Ring the alarm - Lizzo is channeling salsa dancing emoji meets sequin screen siren meets The Muppets if they did a Vegas show, and we are living for it.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X. Photo / Getty Images

Also on the sequin train, Lil Nas X is shades of Prince in this glittering ensemble complete with a pie-crust collar and silver boots to match.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima. Photo / Getty Images

Proving the wet look is still on trend, Lima's all about when you've got swimming sports at 10 and the VMAs at 11.

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness. Photo / Getty Images

We will never have a bad word to say about Queer Eye's JVN as long as we live. Tonight he's a sexy Victoria's Secret Dracula with legs for days.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled. Photo / Getty Images

DJ Khaled is serving us a big "everyone's dad at a BBQ" mood, in a classic Hawaiian shirt.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz. Photo / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz is dishing up iconic Justin and Britney double denim. Of course he's managed to make this look work, teamed with some "just got off Celebrity Treasure Island" accesories.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha. Photo / Getty Images

Bebe Rexha works a bodycon, adults only version of The Rainbow Fish in this slick silver number.

Diplo

Diplo. Photo / Getty Images

Look familiar? Could it be that Diplo reminds you of a cowboy version of that Doodle Bear you had in the 90s?

James Charles

James Charles. Photo / Getty Images

Beauty YouTuber James Charles is all about eyelets and white belts in this fierce off-shoulder jacket offset by immaculate makeup - of course.

Zara Larrson

Zara Larrson. Photo / Getty Images

Some may see pretty in pink, others might agree Larrson looks like she snuck out to a house party, tried to drunkenly climb back in her bedroom window, got tangled in her curtains and ripped them off the railing.

Ava Max

Ava Max. Photo / Getty Images

Often compared to Lady Gaga circa 2010, Max's outfit today is channeling something else - perhaps more along the lines of when you're half way through getting a haircut and find out you've got a Marvel costume party to be at in seven minutes so you hit the Look Sharp drive through.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah. Photo / Getty Images

A tangerine dream in this tassle-legged suit, Queen Latifah knows how to shine on a red carpet.

The Jonas Brothers

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh from the release of their new album, the first in six years, Joe has clearly taken this opportunity to remind us he's the Beyonce of the group, ignoring Kelly and Michelle's all-black memo.

