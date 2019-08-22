An inspiring tribe of mothers are changing the perception of what women are capable of postpartum – by following their passion for extreme sports. By Fleur Britten.

Imagine yourself nine months pregnant. Or perhaps a few weeks post birth. Now imagine running 16km, up a mountain. No, nor us! But a fitness phenomenon is afoot, and a new breed of women are pushing the limits of what was previously thought possible during pregnancy and post birth, and in their wake attitudes towards exercise for expectant mothers are shifting. For these ultramums, the marathon of motherhood is no reason to stop

Emelie Forsberg

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sophie Power

Jasmin Paris

Don't try this at home

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.