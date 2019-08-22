When Jade Offord discovered a tiny spot on her left arm, she didn't think anything of it.

That was until she noticed it begin to change colour.

The 27-year-old from Wollongong, south of Sydney, doesn't have that many freckles on her body, so when this one popped up late last year, she kept an eye on it.

As it began to get darker in colour, Offord had no idea that was a sign it could be a deadly cancer.

But after spotting an ad by the Call Time on Melanoma page on Instagram, she decided to take a closer look at the tiny freckle that she described as the size of "texta dot".

"My sister-in-law showed me the Instagram page which I immediately followed because it was also such a nice account — I was getting constant reminders on my news feed that made me look at my skin closer," Offord told news.com.au.

"I remember thinking 'Oh god, that freckle has definitely got darker over time'.

Jade Offord was at her local GP for a separate appointment and she got him to take a look at her arm "for peace of mind". Photo / news.com.au

"It wasn't something I was super conscious about, but I decided to go to a medical clinic."

While Offord was at her local GP for a separate appointment she got him to take a look at her arm "for peace of mind".

"He told me it was totally fine and not to worry," Offord said.

But Offord wasn't satisfied and booked in to see a skin specialist two weeks later.

Results confirmed she had an atypical spitzoid — a rare form of skin cancer.

The doctor explained had she left it for two or more years she could be in "serious trouble".

"If it had spread that extra bit more, then that's my lymph nodes. And then that's essentially the road to your whole body," Offord explained.

An Instagram page called Call Time on Melanoma prompted Jade Offord to have it checked out. Photo / news.com.au

"The moment he saw it he said, 'I don't like the look of that'.

"The type I had was really rare which is why the GP probably couldn't pick it up."

Offord had two procedures to remove the skin cancer, which has left her with a "large chunk" of missing skin.

She said she probably wouldn't have gone to get checked out if she hadn't followed the Instagram page, and is now sharing her story to highlight the importance of check-ups.

"I feel really irresponsible because I should have seen a doctor right away. None of my friends do regular skin checks, it's just not something on our radar."

Jade Offord had two procedures to remove the skin cancer, which has left her with a "large chunk" of missing skin. Photo / news.com.au

Offord said the experience had promoted her to be more diligent.

"I now never leave the house without applying SPF50. I am more mindful in the sun too," she said.

"We are told as kids to 'slip, slop, slap' but I think we have all become a bit desensitised to it and have forgot the dangers of skin cancer and how real it is."

Earlier this month, another woman shared her story after noticing an unusual spot on her upper lip.

Tracy French, from Arcadia in Canada, didn't think much of the light pink mark, thinking it would go away, but after a few years it still remained on her lip.

"It looked like a pimple, then it would go away, and then it would turn into a little scab and turn scaly," French told KABC 7.

She was later diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma — a cancer that most often forms on the head, neck and back of the hands.

According to the Cancer Council, squamous cell carcinoma accounts for about 30 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers in Australia and appears in areas mainly exposed to the sun.

Tracy French, from Arcadia in Canada, spotted a 'pimple' on her upper lip a few years ago but never thought anything of it. Photo / KABC 7

But when caught early, most SCCs are curable.

French had surgery to remove the affected area above her lip and has since been declared cancer-free.

But she too warns others to be more vigilant about protecting your skin.

"See your dermatologist and get your whole body checked. Because things can pop up overnight," French said.

About two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70. Non-melanoma skin cancer is more common in men, with almost double the incidences compared with women.

In New Zealand, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. The country has the second highest of skin cancer, second only to Australia.

HOW TO DETECT SKIN CANCER EARLY

The Cancer Council advises to check your skin regularly and check with your doctor if you notice any changes.

"Your doctor may perform a biopsy (remove a small sample of tissue for examination under a microscope) or refer you to a specialist if he/she suspects a skin cancer," it says.

"Skin cancers are almost always removed. In more advanced skin cancers, some of the surrounding tissue may also be removed to make sure that all of the cancerous cells have been taken out."

Skin cancer can be treated by surgery, ointments or radiotherapy. Skin cancer can also be removed with cryotherapy (using liquid nitrogen to rapidly freeze the cancer off), curettage (scraping) or cautery (burning).

For more information visit cancer.org.nz or call 0800 CANCER (0800 226 237).