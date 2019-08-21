A teenager has been left red faced after she sent her mum a picture of her new bedroom but forgot to remove her sex toys out of sight.

Ella Martine, from California, took to Twitter to reveal her "stupid" X-rated mistake that was only pointed out when her mum texted back, clearly horrified.

"Mum's been asking for pics of my new room … finally sent one … I'm so stupid," she wrote.

moms been asking for pics of my new room... finally sent one... i’m so stupid pic.twitter.com/4tE2gDxNZG — ella martine (@ella_vdm) August 17, 2019

Accompanying the tweet were two photos, one she sent her mum — and another zoomed in to reveal something clipped to her wooden-framed bedhead.

Advertisement

"Nice!," she texted back, along with a thumbs up emoji.

But then a second and a third message came.

"Except for the handcuffs???

"What's up with that?"

The tweet quickly went viral, as people found the situation completely hilarious. Many also stated the risque blunder was an "honest mistake".

ELLA I’M SCREAMING... WHO KNEW THAT THIS WOULD BE HOW I FOUND YOUR TWITTER — enrique marshall (@entwinke) August 18, 2019

Others wanted to know how Ella managed to explain the toys to her mum, pleading for more information — of which she kindly obliged, revealing the obscure explanation she gave her mother.

i told her it was for my roommates short film lololol pic.twitter.com/os9kDXQ85X — ella martine (@ella_vdm) August 18, 2019

She also added in replies to amused Twitter users that she thought the blunder was funny, writing: "I've gotta boyfriend, y'all. Life's too short."

Other people admitted they weren't the only ones who had experienced similar situations, with one woman revealing her mum had found arm and leg restraints on her bed when she'd come over to clean while she was heavily pregnant.

Advertisement

"Needless to say, she wasn't surprised I got pregnant so fast after the wedding," she said.

Another person praised her mum's detective work, commenting how the cuffs could easily be missed by the less observant.

Ella Martine was shocked when her mum spotted her X-rated mistake in her text. Photo / Facebook

"Sounds like we have an undercover cop in our midst," they teased.

Others gave hilarious suggestions for Ella to explain the cuffs away.

"Gotta prevent sleep walking somehow," one woman wrote.

Another person added: "Always triple check your work before submitting."

"OMG never leave the evidence," said one woman.

It seems Ella's mum didn't see the funny side, as a series of texts revealed she instructed her daughter to "remove them", slamming them as "super tacky".