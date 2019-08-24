COMMENT:

Recently, my wife and I settled in for an evening marathon of Barry with six cartons of tea bags, two pairs of scissors and a bowl. Without streaming, we wouldn't have enjoyed those hours cutting open the bags and tipping the contents into airtight jars nearly as much.

I should probably begin at the beginning.

This is officially a green household, although God forbid we should ever be audited by the Environment Police. Case in point: tea bags. If ever, you might think, there was something that fit the green mould, surely it is these familiar and friendly beverages

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.