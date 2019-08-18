Before they moved into Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan reportedly had their eyes on a much bigger home.

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly had their hopes set on living with the Queen at Windsor Castle — and it's not difficult to understand why.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled into their new home at Frogmore Cottage, they originally had higher hopes, according to The Times.

It seems the couple were keen on bunking at Windsor Castle, which the Queen uses as a private home where she spends the weekend, and as an official Royal residence where she hosts State Visits from overseas monarchs and presidents.

The castle boasts about 1000 rooms, and has both private and state apartments.

Harry and Meghan got married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

However, the Queen was reportedly not supportive of the couple moving in and "politely but firmly suggested Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate" instead, which is said to be her favourite home.

The four-bedroom home with a nursery was renovated at a cost of about $4.3 million to accommodate Harry and Meghan. It is located less than one kilometre away from Windsor Castle.

Windsor has been the location of some of the couple's most memorable moments, including their baby Archie's christening and their marriage in St George's Chapel, which is located on the estate.

When their new official residence was announced, Kensington Palace said: "Windsor is a very special place for their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

Previously the couple had lived at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace with Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.