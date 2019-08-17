A US couple has been accused of faking the birth and death of their baby in order to reap more than $600 in donations and gifts from friends and family.

Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang, from Pennsylvania, were both charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property after details of their elaborate scheme emerged.

Police said Kaycee, 23, faked being pregnant, shared photos on Facebook of her growing baby bump as well as ultrasound scans and revealed she told friends she and her 27-year-old husband were having a boy.

Police said during their investigation they uncovered a "newborn look-a-like baby doll" in the couple's home. Photo / via GoFundMe

A baby shower was arranged for the couple in May, before Kaycee claimed she needed to be on bed rest for the final two months of her pregnancy.

The pair revealed on July 3 that their son, Easton Walt Lang, had been born, posting an image on Facebook of their "baby".

Soon after, Kaycee and Geoffrey revealed the baby boy had tragically died hours after the birth.

In an online obituary, the couple said Easton was born at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital at 3.11am weighing seven pounds.

"Easton's parents were blessed with just a little over 5 hours before he went to his heavenly home at 8.20 am," the obituary read.

"Easton experienced holding hands and hugs and kisses with his mommy and daddy and being told uncountable number of 'I love yous'."

A GoFundMe page was quickly set up to raise funds for Easton's funeral and a memorial service was held after the couple said they had cremated their son.

Kaycee's friend Cynthia Dilascio told WTAE that the couple said the official cause of death was respiratory distress syndrome.

The couple were both charged on Thursday with theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Photo / via Facebook

"The baby had fluid in his lungs but they gave him back to her and said he'll be fine. I knew that just didn't seem right," Dilascio said.

Dilascio said she was suspicious of their story and called the funeral home.

When she was told there was no account matching the name of Easton Lang, Dilascio said she contacted police.

Police said during their investigation they uncovered a "newborn look-a-like baby doll" in the couple's home, similar in appearance to the one posted on Facebook.

Authorities also found there was no official record of the baby's birth or death.

Friends said the couple had previously spoken of losing a baby years earlier. A photo on Kaycee's Facebook page shows a sonogram image from 2015.

GoFundMe said the donations given to the Langs would be refunded.

Police said Kaycee faked being pregnant, shared photos on Facebook of her growing baby bump. Photo / via Facebook

"This type of behavior is not tolerated on GoFundMe. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials during their investigation and we will issue full refunds to all donors," they said in a statement.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for any misuse on the platform. All donors are fully protected by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means donors are protected by a comprehensive refund policy if misuse occurs.

"This campaign received 15 donations totaling US$550."