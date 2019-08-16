The 38-year-old reality star shocked her Instagram followers with a throwback photo that was world's apart from her usual dolled up selfies.
Kim Kardashian shared the photos to promote her new '90s inspired make-up range.
She went on to explain it was her own teenage look that inspired the new collection, reports The Sun.
In the throwback photo Kim was dressed in a baggy white T-Shirt and loose-fit jeans that she wore below her waist. Completing the look with a pair of chunky trainers, and a black choker.
Her dark eye make-up and deep berry lip color, shown in the photo, are strikingly similar to her available make-up range.
The mother-of-three wrote: "Beeper, choker, dark lip, Adidas, fat laces."
The beauty mogul previously confessed her passion about starting the '90s-themed collection because it reminds her of the make-up she wore to school.
She explained: "I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school!"