The 38-year-old reality star shocked her Instagram followers with a throwback photo that was world's apart from her usual dolled up selfies.

Kim Kardashian shared the photos to promote her new '90s inspired make-up range.

She went on to explain it was her own teenage look that inspired the new collection, reports The Sun.

In the throwback photo Kim was dressed in a baggy white T-Shirt and loose-fit jeans that she wore below her waist. Completing the look with a pair of chunky trainers, and a black choker.

Kim is unrecognisable as a grungey teen. Photo / Instagram

Her dark eye make-up and deep berry lip color, shown in the photo, are strikingly similar to her available make-up range.

The mother-of-three wrote: "Beeper, choker, dark lip, Adidas, fat laces."

The star had a totally different sense of fashion in the '90s. Photo / Instagram

The beauty mogul previously confessed her passion about starting the '90s-themed collection because it reminds her of the make-up she wore to school.

She explained: "I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school!"