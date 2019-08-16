During an extended period of travel last year, my husband and I lent our house in the Ozarks to an older couple who were having work done on their own house.

We returned after a month away to a spotless house and two hostess gifts. But there was also a distinctive smell in the air: slightly stale and sweet, like the musty first whiff of strawberries in a cardboard box.

I wiped countertops and mopped floors. Still, the odour remained. Not terrible but strange and cloyingly human. Late that night I guiltily Googled, "Do old people smell?"

The answer I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.