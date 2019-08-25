How can you cut down on meat and maintain iron levels? Niki Bezzant explains.

A friend and I were chatting the other day, when she mentioned that her teenage daughter has been found to be really low in iron. This is a typical, high-achieving 17-year-old: busy school schedule; exams; lots of extra-curricular and social activities.

For a long time she and her mother both thought she was getting super-tired because she simply had so much on the go. But there's tired and tired; in this case, an iron deficiency was the reason behind that exhaustion.

This is not an uncommon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.