Kourtney Kardashian has found a somewhat unlikely new crusade to put her weight behind.

The 40-year-old reality star recently set up her lifestyle brand Poosh, and has now said her next step for the company is going to be tackling meals in schools, because she believes there are "certain things" on the menu that are unhealthy, and that don't promote "feeding your brain".

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she said: "I'm really, really passionate about schools and what they're feeding kids.

To me, there are certain things that shouldn't even be at kids' schools.

So many of us are living our busy lives and doing the best we can, and so many people don't have the information to know certain things are healthy or unhealthy for our kids.

It especially goes together with school and learning, in my opinion, because you're feeding your brain."

The campaign comes as the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - recently complained the school her own children go to, after she "wasn't satisfied" with the processed meals being dished out at lunch time.

She said: "I wasn't satisfied with the food being served at my kids' school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns.



"I've continued to offer my two cents on everything from the type of milk they serve to their use of single-use plastic.

"I've found that simply using my voice to stand up for small changes that add up to big impacts is so effective at not only creating change, but setting an example for my children."

And Kourtney called on other mothers to do the same.

She added: "I may not be the loudest or the most aggressive, but I've never been one to stand by and watch something I disagree with unfold.

"As moms, it's in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options. I'm doing it for my children and their futures."