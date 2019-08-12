Jeremy Meeks is the 35-year-old model and former criminal who found fame when his mugshot went viral. He became known to the world as Hot Felon and went to on date Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

But the pair have called time on their two year romance, 14 months after the birth of their son Jayden, who is their first child together.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking."

The publication reports Chloe, 28, is now trying to sell their shared London home.

Advertisement

News of the split comes just over a year after Jeremy finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Melissa - with whom he has 10-year-old son Jeremy Jr. - in June last year, following his decision to ask the courts to speed up the process in March.

In court documents, he said: "There has been a complete breakdown of the marriage and no further time or assistance will save the marriage.

"Both parties are ready to end the marriage and have marital status terminated."

His divorce was finalised just weeks after the birth of Jayden, whom he and Chloe announced the arrival of in early June last year, following his May 29 birth.

They wrote in identical posts: "We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy. (sic)"

Jeremy and Chloe met in 2017 when the model was still married to Melissa, and Chloe confirmed their romance in July that year with a post on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: "Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate."

Former gang member Jeremy found fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral and he was dubbed the "world's hottest felon".

He served two years in prison for possession of a semi-automatic pistol and landed a modelling contract after he was released.