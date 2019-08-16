Steve Braunias looks forward to the next – his last, actually – school trip.

She came home from school the other day and we exchanged our familiar greeting.
"Heyoo!"
"Heyoo!"
It's my favourite time of day. I hear her open the front door and I race to the top of the stairs and smile down at her smooth little heart-shaped face. Her fair hair is cut in a bob. She wears her intermediate uniform of green shirt, blue skirt, white socks, black shoes. It's a jungle out there, God knows what goes on in a compact tribe of boys and girls – in

