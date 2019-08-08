A woman looking for love on Tinder has stumbled upon a horrifying profile that might contain the worst bio ever seen on the popular dating app.

British woman Abby Tomlinson was so shocked by what she found when she swiped that she shared the sickening description on Twitter.

The profile, belonging to 22-year-old "Jake", reads simply: "Let me be your Ted Bundy."

Tomlinson was only 9kms away when she spotted the creepy message.

Bundy, who was executed in 1989, killed more than 30 young women in the 1970s in vicious attacks that saw him abuse the dead bodies of some of his victims.

Blondie singer Debbie Harry recently wrote in her autobiography how she accepted a lift from a stranger that she now believes was Ted Bundy.

"I got in and the windows were rolled up except an inch and a half at the top," she recalls.

"I realised there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out. The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up."

She reached through the window in an effort to open the door from outside. But she adds: "He tried to stop me by spinning the car, but it helped me fling myself out.

"After, I saw him on the news – Ted Bundy."

Bundy claimed responsibility for dozens of other murders and the true scale of his crimes may never be known.

He was put to death in the electric chair.

His story was recently retold in a Netflix movie starring former teen heartthrob Zac Efron as the depraved killer.

Even if "Jake" was aspiring to be the Zac Efron version of Ted Bundy, it is still not the kind of bio that would draw in the ladies.

The internet responded with one voice:

