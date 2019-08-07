When an heiress to a large fortune marries a Disney director, you know the big day is going to be the stuff of fairytales.

And Amanda Hearst, the great-granddaughter of publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst, definitely didn't disappoint with her super lavish wedding to Joachim Ronning on Saturday.

The 35-year-old seems to have spared no expense on the day, rocking not one but five expensive gowns for the occasion.

Amanda Hearst started the celebrations in a beaded short gown teamed with a special handbag. Photo / Instagram

Amanda kicked off the celebrations wearing a delicate embellished Viktor and Rolf Soir mini dress teamed with Sergio Rossi sandals and a Castle-shaped Judith Leiber clutch for her rehearsal dinner at the family's property in California.

For the main ceremony on Friday, August 2, Amanda channeled her inner Disney princess with a traditional bridal look, wearing a custom, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta princess ball gown with cascading floral embroidery down the skirt, Town & Country reports.

She finished her Cinderella look with Fred Leighton jewels and Aera New York heels.

For the evening celebrations, she switched it up with a halter-neck number. Photo / Instagram

After exchanging vows with her new husband, she switched to a flowing, Galvan halter gown that gave her more freedom to cut some shapes on the dancefloor.

You'd think that would probably be enough outfit changes for one bride — but Amanda wasn't done yet. Before the night wrapped up, she slipped into a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, just in time to ride off into her happily ever after with Joachim in a vintage convertible - though there's no decent snaps of this dress to be found.

Despite his bride's chameleon-like wardrobe, Joachim stuck with his white Huntsman Saville Row tuxedo jacket, black pants and bow tie the entire celebrations, according to the publication.

The groom stuck to his outfit all day. Photo / Instagram

So Amanda Hearst can afford 5 wedding dresses. This is a big deal because there are a lot of hungry people in this world. So wasteful. Shame on her! — Laurie Ellis (@LaurieEllis3x) August 6, 2019

Amanda's white dress count didn't stop at four, with the bride donning another bridal number for a star-studded party at LA hotspot Chateau Marmont — which was where the lovebirds met three years earlier.

This time she partied with guests like Paris and Nicky Hilton in a one-shoulder Oscar de La Renta design featuring draping and pockets, strappy silver sandals, a crystal-encrusted coin purse and a diamond necklace.

Her five wedding outfits, however, have been deemed excessive, especially as brides rarely wear their gowns twice and even more so as Amanda is a co-founder of sustainable fashion brand Maison De Mode.

Her final outfit was worn the following day to a wedding party at Chateau Marmont. Photo / Instagram

People have been quick to call out the OTT nature of the wedding day online, branding it "wasteful".

On Facebook, the backlash continued - with people calling the dress changes too much.

"Five wedding gowns?! Isn't that a little much?" one said.