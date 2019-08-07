Gwyneth Paltrow is finally moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk.

The "Iron Man" actress has been living separately from her "American Horror Story" creator husband Brad Falchuk since their wedding last year but now they are getting the chance to move in together.

She told InStyle magazine's anniversary issue: "Married life has been really good. And now we're moving in together this month. I adore my husband.

"He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

In honor of our @goopmen launch, I want to shout out some of the most special men in my life (we also named our inaugural G. Label Men’s after them). @bradfalchuk @rstrauss16 @danldees @tleness @miguel_tied @tonywoods7 #jakepaltrow. Follow @goopmen and sign up for the newsletter at goop.com. From now on, we will have a Men tab on our site as well as a monthly newsletter devoted to you—from health to travel to an occasional circadian-rhythm-supporting lightbulb. We’re kicking it off with a special newsletter edited by our great friends and goopfellas podcast cohosts, chef Seamus Mullen and functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. We’re also launching G. Label Men—a collection of quality classic knits made in Italy. So ask yourself: Are you crystal-curious? And even if you’re not—are you, simply, curious? About the world, how to fit into it, what it means to live in 2019. We all get a little lost. We all wrestle our own shifting paradigms. We all want to grow and be present in our lives. Guidance from a clinical nutritionist, a psychotherapist, an intuitive, even a travel guide to the best adventure escapes can be an awfully welcome thing when you’re searching for some grounding. goop doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but we’re pretty committed to looking for them. Besides, men can make cookies with avocados instead of butter, too. Let’s not put people in boxes. So click on stuff, read stuff—fuck it, go on a cleanse. You deserve it. And most of all, welcome to goop. Love, GP

Gwyneth's friend and intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, had previously spoken of why she advised the couple to live apart.

Michaela said: "When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That's true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner. Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. Separate houses ... do how much time you need."

And the actress had previously admitted pulling together a blended family isn't easy and her stepson in particular found things difficult at first.

She said: "I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.

"My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me."