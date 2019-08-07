Gwyneth Paltrow is finally moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk.

The "Iron Man" actress has been living separately from her "American Horror Story" creator husband Brad Falchuk since their wedding last year but now they are getting the chance to move in together.

She told InStyle magazine's anniversary issue: "Married life has been really good. And now we're moving in together this month. I adore my husband.

"He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

Gwyneth's friend and intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, had previously spoken of why she advised the couple to live apart.

Michaela said: "When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That's true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner. Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. Separate houses ... do how much time you need."

And the actress had previously admitted pulling together a blended family isn't easy and her stepson in particular found things difficult at first.

She said: "I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.

"My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me."