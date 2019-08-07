Emma Smith, Britain's best known 'ASMRtist' reveals how the cult YouTube sensation became bafflingly big business.

Would you like to sleep with Emma Smith tonight? She's going to kill me for saying that, but I mean it quite literally. If you play the '9hr Sleep Clinic' video on her YouTube channel, she'll tuck you in, check you're comfortable, coo softly as you drift off, then wake you up come morning. If that sounds like your idea of a nightmare, it is evidently others' dream, with 1.9m views and counting.

In a chunk of the population, possibly as big as a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.