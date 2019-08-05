The Queen is making a noticeable effort to ensure Meghan Markle feels welcome in the royal family.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told The Sun that this is probably the Queen's way of preventing the Duchess from feeling alienated in the same way Princess Diana did.

Larcombe explained that Markle and the Queen have developed a very close bond they are continuing to nurture.

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Larcombe said: "Meghan seems to have forged a particularly close relationship with the Queen if you compare that to when other people have married into the royal family.

"The Queen last year in the first few months of Meghan's entry into the royal famil, made a particular and slightly unusual effort to welcome her in.

"Unusual in the context of the trip on the royal train to do a royal engagement. I'm 99 per cent sure she's never afforded that offer to Kate."

Markle and Her Majesty went to Cheshire together last June and travelled via royal train, a privilege even Prince Harry and Kate Middleton aren't known to have had.

He pointed out that it's become clear on a few occasions the Queen "obviously requested" for Markle to accompany her to engagements and public appearances.

Larcombe suspects these actions were purposeful to "signal the fact that she was welcoming her into the royal family".

He said: "Possibly because Meghan very much burst onto the scene in a way Kate obviously didn't.

"Everyone got to know Kate and the family long before they got engaged.

"Also possibly because of the lessons of the past where Princess Diana pretty much felt like an outsider in the royal family."

Patrick Jepson, Diana's private secretary from 1988 to 1996 has previously discussed the alienation Princess Diana felt from the royal family, which intensified after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Jepson told Yahoo's The Royal Box: "Both from her own childhood and from her experience of marriage, she felt that she was an outsider, that she had been excluded."

He explained how she took pride in using her experience to assist others who were struggling in the same way.

A memorable moment was when she publicly took the had of a man with Aids, which took a stand against the idea that HIV/Aids was transmitted simply by touch.