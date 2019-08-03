Meghan Markle has plans to become a published author, with a children's book reportedly in the works.

According to the Sun, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, wants to write a children's book inspired by her rescue dogs.

A royal insider told the newspaper that Markle's book was unlikely to contain any gossip about her life in the royal family.

"Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it," they said.

Advertisement

"She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it's very likely they will be incorporated into the story.

"Any book will absolutely not be some sort of tell-all about her life in the royal family."

The source said plans for the book were in the early stages and a formal announcement would not be made for some time - but it is likely to be a best seller.

Markle is not the first royal family member to dabble in literature.

In 1980, Prince Charles published a children's book titled The Old Man of Lochnagar, which was later made into a short film by the BBC.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York also wrote a series of books about Budgie the Little Helicopter in the late 90s, which was adapted into a TV show that ran for three series.