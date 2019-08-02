Stefan-Pierre Tomlin is officially Tinder's most right-swiped man and knows every trick in the book to get more dates using the app.

Tomlin has revealed the tricks he uses to ensure he gets more dates than any other single man on Tinder.

The 29-year-old model and presenter from London attributes part of his success with the sheer amount of time he spends on the app — but that's not the only trick.

Tomlin spoke to Fabulous Digital and revealed some of his tricks to bag more than the average number of dates.

1. Use yellow or blue backgrounds on your photos

He suggests people use brightly coloured backgrounds on their first photo.

"On a dating app, you have 0.5 seconds to decide whether you like someone enough before you go on their bio," he said. "So it's important to have a nice presentable photo as your profile picture which also stands out."

"You need to have a photo on a bright background - it pops for people as they're swiping through."

If you can't decide which colour to go with, he suggests yellow or blue.

"People with blue in their photos - whether that's graffiti or the ocean or bright blue skies - get more swipes than others," he says.

2. Include holiday snaps

As part of your photo selection, make sure you include a photo of yourself on holiday, showing your relaxed, care-free side.

"The best photos for swipes are the ones of girls on holiday," he says.

"One where they look like they're having fun. That would work better than all the others."

3. Go for candid shots

The secret to a successful Tinder photo, Tomlin says, is to avoid any shots that look "too posed".

"Guys on there are looking for something different - so if you're looking to stand out then you need to have pictures that aren't too posed," he says.

"It works well to show photos of you doing your interests instead of just partying with your mates. So if you like horse-riding, put that in there.

"Include some pictures where you look smart, beautiful or handsome and others where you look more casual."

4. The best time of the week to be on the app

If you want to be successful on Tinder, Tomlin recommends being active on the app at 2pm on Sunday as most users enjoy swiping on their day off.

"Sunday at 2pm is the peak time," he says. "It's because everyone is so hungover, feeling a bit sorry for themselves and literally everyone is indoors on their phone - especially in the winter.

"People are also trying to plan their week with dates in the future."

If you're too busy for Tinder on Sunday afternoons, the next best thing is to use the app from 10.30pm onwards on weeknights.

"When people are scrolling through Instagram right before bed, they're gonna have a cheeky look at Tinder too."

5. Mind what you like on Facebook

According to Tomlin, Tinder uses the Facebook algorithm and this can be an advantage to you when you're trying to find the right match.

If you sync your Tinder profile to your Facebook and Instagram, Tinder will collect that information and incorporate into what users they present you with.

"Tinder goes by the Facebook algorithm so if you 'like' a page - let's say, the Lamborghini page - it will match you with people who like Lamborghini's on Facebook first. That's how it works."

6. Crack a joke

We all know how important it is to have the ability to make someone laugh. Your Tinder bio is the perfect place for a joke.

Tomlin recommends a "short, catchy and funny" bio with "one of your cheekiest, favourite jokes in there".

7. Avoid group photos in the first three pictures

You don't want a potential match to have trouble identifying you in a photo.

"I don't recommend putting your friends in the pictures - it has to be just you in the best happy place," Tomlin says.

"It's so important to show yourself in the best light."