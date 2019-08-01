One in 10 women are affected by this painful condition, yet many suffer in silence. After 20 years, Eleanor Thom is opening up.

My name is Eleanor and I have endometriosis. This was impossible for me to say for a long time. Not merely because I couldn't actually pronounce it (it's en-doe-me-trio-sis, by the way), but also because it took six years of monthly vomiting, heavy bleeding, extraordinary levels of pain, and eventually collapsing in a lesson, for it to be diagnosed. Even after that, until now I have been reluctant to talk about it, for fear of it defining

