A Sydney resident fed up with people dumping rubbish in their wheelie bin has left savage notes for their neighbours in an attempt to get them to stop.

A photo of the wheelie bin, belonging to someone from "Unit 6" in a Sydney apartment block, was shared on social media by Auburn 2144.

The bin is covered in swear words, aggressive threats and multiple references to "unit 6".

The handles of the bin had also been fitted with a single zip tie on each side, presumably to spike anyone trying to lift the wheelie bin lid.

Photos of the bin were uploaded online, with the caption: "When you've had enough of your neighbours throwing rubbish into your bin."

On the bin, the messages call out neighbours and threaten to harm anyone who is caught putting rubbish in Unit 6's bin.

"Sick of you f***ing cockroaches filling up my bin … You f***ing lazy c***s can't walk 20 feet to your bin … beware — don't get caught," one of the messages said.

Another message claimed the graffiti was the "last f***ing warning" and if the offender didn't use their own, "you'll be in the bin next week".

The scrawlings warned that anybody who continued using it would end up "in the bin". Photo / Auburn 2144

Other messages read "F**k off find use your own bin or be dealt with grub!" and "Hey f***wits - stop filling my bin up. This is for Unit 6 only. Last f***ing warning - got it!"

The post has since gone viral, with people supporting the angry resident's move.

"I'd get mad if I went to chuck my rubbish out and week after week it's full with other people's rubbish come on," one person said.

Another wrote: "I would get annoyed if it's full from others dumping in my bin yet I'm stuck with my own rubbish."

However, others sided with the neighbours, with some believing the angry resident needs to get over themselves.

"Tell that guy at unit 6 to go and bank himself once you put the bin outside your property then it becomes public property you fool," one said.

"Lol it gets emptied what's the big deal," another wrote.

"I wanna go put rubbish in this bin," one man said.