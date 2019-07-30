An Instagram influencer has avoided imprisonment after punching a woman so hard she needed facial reconstructive surgery.

Mary Jean Korkou was at a Queensland pub when she attacked 26-year-old Reegan Keevil, who was the ex of Korkou's boyfriend.

Keevil had reportedly struck up a conversation with Korkou's boyfriend, so Korkou punched her in the face, causing a fractured eye socket, cheekbone and jaw.

The victim was hit so hard that she leaked brain fluid and needed reconstructive surgery. Photo / Supplied

Her injuries were so severe she required reconstructive surgery and had titanium plates inserted to help heal the breaks.

Despite attacking the victim so violently, the aspiring social media star avoided jail time as her defence lawyer claimed the case had "embarrassed her."

The judge sentenced her to 18 months jail, but it was wholly suspended for two years.

Mary Jean Korkou's social media accounts appear to have been taken down. Photo / Instagram

Keevil told The Daily Mail she was disappointed as she felt her attacker's embarrassment should not have been a factor in her sentencing.

"The fact they took into account her being publicly embarrassed, what has that got to do with hitting me in the face?"

"I've been imprisoned in my own home for seven months now."