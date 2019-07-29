Aussie clothing company, Country Road, has found itself at the centre of a controversy after posting a photo of two young children in "provocative poses".

Usually praised for its chic, stylish advertising campaigns and pieces, the company copped significant backlash last week over the photo, which was posted to its Instagram account.

It featured two young children, a boy and a girl, relaxing on a bench and smiling in the brand's new season linen-cotton shirts.

"Soft, lightweight and breathable," the caption advertising the brand's range of cotton shirts reads.

But the "creepy" way the two kids were posed has left many people extremely uncomfortable.

In the photo, the young boy has every button of his shirt undone, except for one, and is leaning back.

The other little girl appears to be wearing a lot of make-up and is posed in a similar way, with her legs closed.

Many people commented on the post, saying "just something not right about it".

"These children are gorgeous but provocative adult posing is totally unnecessary and disappointing," one woman wrote.

The brand responded to the backlash on social media. Photo / Facebook

"Let them look like the children they are and your clothes will still sell."

Shoppers said the photo left them feeling particularly "confused by their ages and appearance".

"Super weird and a bit creepy to be honest," another shopper wrote.

The same two children were featured in another post last month, posed with two adults in a family-style shoot.

But their most recent photo has caused the most controversy, with some Country Road fans saying they won't be shopping at the store anymore after seeing the advertisement.

"Why do you feel the need to style kids like this? This leaves me feeling really disappointed," one person said.

Another said they had mistakenly thought the two kids were wearing "adults clothes".

"They are kids! No need to pose and style them like adults. Big NO Country Road," another wrote.

One woman said she usually loved Country Road and bought their pieces for her daughters regularly, but the image "took my breath away for all the wrong reasons".

"I do not want my daughter to be associated with an image that just doesn't look right," she wrote.

Another photo showcasing the new linen-cotton range, posted on Country Road's Instagram the same day, featured a family with two children - a boy and a girl - in the brand's shirts.

A Country Road spokeswoman, called Tayla, responded to the comments online, saying it was important for the family brand "to promote positive, age-appropriate imagery that reflects our values".

"This image is in no way intended to be provocative," Tayla wrote.

"It is designed to showcase our new-season linen-cotton shirts in a relaxed and casual context."

According to Tayla, the children were "styled in a way that reflects the relaxed design and comfortable fit" of the garments.

Other shoppers reasoned the two children hadn't been intentionally posed in a provocative way but said "this is not a good look CR".

"Not age-appropriate styling," one person said.

Another said the kids simply looked relaxed and happy.

"Since when did kids relaxing and smiling in very sensible clothes become provocative?" the person asked.

Another claimed they would "totally put my kids in a little shirt tucked into shorts! Very very cute! #notaprude".

Country Road has been contacted by news.com.au for comment.