A royal bride has caused a stir online after flashing the flesh in a risque evening gown.

Marie Chevallier married Grace Kelly's grandson, Monaco's Louis Ducruet, at Monaco Cathedral over the weekend and for the occasion she wore not one - but three different outfits.

While the 25-year-old bride was commended for the elegant and stylish wedding gown she walked down the aisle in on Saturday, her evening outfit has got everyone talking.

It's celebration time! Impressive Marie Chevallier wore one of our unique designs as her second wedding dress for her church ceremony. She selected an amazing lace dress with a beautiful deep neckline, subtle beaded appliqués and a bold short hemline under a spectacular extra-soft tulle and embroidered overskirt - the perfect blend of striking statement, elegance and sophistication! A marvelous wedding full of love, charm and happiness. We have enjoyed so much the design of both dresses, it's been a pleasure. Congratulations once again! __ ¡Hora de celebrar! Rosa Clará ha diseñado el segundo vestido de la boda religiosa de Marie Chevallier. Hablamos de un vestido "two looks in one"; es un atrevido diseño corto y de pronunciado escote confeccionado con encaje y sutiles apliques de pedrería con una espectacular sobrefalda de tul extra suave y encaje bordado. ¡La combinación perfecta para arriesgar de forma elegante y sofisticada! Hemos disfrutado muchísimo de la creación de ambos vestidos para la preciosa boda real de Marie Chevallier y Louis Ducruet. ¡Enhorabuena nuevamente! __ Thank you Bruno Bebert for this special picture! #RosaClara #RoyalWedding #BridalFashion #Monaco

Appearing to shun royal traditions, Marie wore a short white gown with a cascading train that showed off her tanned legs and strappy bridal shoes.

But not everyone is sold on the "unique" look, that has been revealed after the designer Rosa Clara shared a snap of the bride wearing it to the reception on her Instagram account.

"What a pity," one person wrote of the daring wedding day style.

Breathtaking Royal Wedding! First of all we would like to congratulate Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet, a charming and beautiful couple, we wish you all the best! Our designer Rosa Clará designed Marie Chevallier's wedding dress for her civil ceremony with Louis Ducruet, in Monaco. She chose a sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist. The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back, to marry her love, Louis Ducruet! We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day, thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding! __ ¡Espectacular boda real! Nos gustaría felicitar a Marie Chevallier y Louis Ducruet, una pareja preciosa y encantadora, por su matrimonio. ¡Os deseamos todo lo mejor! Nuestra diseñadora, Rosa Clará ha diseñado el vestido de Marie Chevallier para su boda civil con Louis Ducruet, en Mónaco. Escogió un sofisticado y ligero vestido pantalón elaborado en crepe de seda y bordado con encaje en la zona de la cintura. El diseño, sin mangas, presenta un sutil escote en forma de V y una delicada espalda abierta. No podemos sentirnos más orgullosos de formar parte de un día tan memorable y de una boda tan emocionante. Muchas gracias por confiar en nosotros y en nuestros valores, ¡ha sido un placer! __ Special thank you to Bruno Bebert for this beautiful picture! __ #RosaClara #RosaClaraCouture #RoyalWedding #Monaco #BridalFashion

"It does not look good," another said.

"I don't like it, it looks pretty ordinary," someone else chipped in.

While one simply wrote: "What a shame."

However, not everyone thought the dress was unsuitable for a royal bride, with many declaring they "loved" it or posting a string of heart-eye emojis.

It wasn't the first bold wedding look Marie wore, with the new bride choosing to wear a very non-traditional jumpsuit on Friday during the couple's civil ceremony inside Monaco's royal palace.

This was also made by Rosa Clara, who described the piece as a "sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit" - which is quite a mouthful.

With my squad ❤️ #bridesquadgoals

It included embroidered lace at the waist and a sleeveless design - another controversial choice, you wouldn't catch the British royals like Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton daring to bare their arms as it breaks years of protocol.

During the big ceremony on Saturday morning, before Marie changed into the short, leg-baring gown she opted for a much more traditional princess vibe.

There she wore a ball gown made of silk gazar and embroidered Chantilly lace, which took more than 300 hours of "patience and passion" to make, according to the designer Atelier Boisanger.

The dress was made in collaboration with Pauline Ducruet, the bride's sister-in-law who launched her own fashion label, Alter, in June.

While it's not clear how Marie was able to shun royal traditions for her modern wedding looks, it's worth noting her royal connection isn't super strong with her husband Louis currently standing 15th in line to the Monaco throne.

During Marie's hen party she also did something not many other royals would do - rocking bride togs at a pool party in Las Vegas.

While she wore a white one-piece emblazoned with "bride" across it in gold letters, her group wore black togs and T-shirts adorned with "bride squad".