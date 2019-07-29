Problem drinkers don't just harm themselves. New studies show how lives can be shattered by other people's drinking habits.

A wedding anniversary party in a picturesque village should have been the perfect way to spend an evening, but it's one Jenny Darlow would rather forget.

Despite the heat, she felt frozen with embarrassment as her father got stuck into the booze. In front of neighbours and friends, he became increasingly loud and unsteady, stubbornly resisting her mother's attempts to take him home. It was a moment Jenny had dreaded: their mortifying family secret was being laid bare.

"He ended up

